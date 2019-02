Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor

15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD

8GB RAM

1TB hard drive

DVD burner

2-cell battery

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Ending today, Rakuten offers the 4.6-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 130 Intel Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for. Plus, you'll earn $119.80 in Rakuten Super Points . (You must be logged into your account.) With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $70 under our September mention, $230 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Features include: