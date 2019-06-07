New
Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop
$460 w/ $69 Rakuten Points $500
Today only, Office Depot via Rakuten offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499.99. Coupon code "OFD40" cuts it to $459.99. Plus, you'll bag $68.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $23 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $351.) Buy Now
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Harmon Kardon speakers
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "OFD40"
  • Expires in 18 hr
