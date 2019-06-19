New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$440 $800
free shipping
Office Depot and OfficeMax via Rakuten offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $439.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $60 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it for the same price with a $26 store credit last month.) Buy Now
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 6/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
AMD 14 inch Full HD (1080p)
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register