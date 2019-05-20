Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Ideapad 130 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" Laptop for $399.20. Coupon code "LEN61" cuts that to $337.99. With free shipping, that's $62 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 6GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit