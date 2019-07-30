New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 Quad14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$440 $700
free shipping

Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $439.99 with free shipping. That's $260 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81N7004CUS
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register