Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake Quad 14" 4K Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$800 w/ $120 in Rakuten Credit
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $170 off our mention from two weeks ago, $1,120 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • You'll receive $119.85 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Model: 81R00000US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
14 inch SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register