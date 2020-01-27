Open Offer in New Tab
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S940 Core i5 14" Laptop
$690 w/ $76 in Rakuten Credit $750
free shipping

Thanks to the included Rakuten Points, that's $160 under our mention from last week, $886 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "LEN60" to drop it to $689.99.
  • You'll receive $75.79 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81R00006US
  • Code "LEN60"
  • Expires 1/27/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
