Rakuten · 33 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Whiskey Lake Core i7 14" Laptop
$700 w/ $140 in Rakuten Credit $1,100
free shipping

Thanks to the credit, that's a savings of $540. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • It bags $139.80 in Rakuten Credit
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
  • 512GB SSD PCIe
  • 8GB RAM
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64
  • Model: 81QX000FUS
