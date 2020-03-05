Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Whiskey Lake Core i7 14" Laptop
$570 w/ $34 in Rakuten Credit $1,100
free shipping

That's $16 under our January mention, $564 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • To get this deal, use code "LEN60".
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64 -bit
  • Model: 81QX000FUS
