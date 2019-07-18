New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Intel Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$802 w/ $160 in Rakuten Points $1,070
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 4.29-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Mineral Grey for $802.49 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $160.40 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $428 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS LED display
  • 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Expires 7/18/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
