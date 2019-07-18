Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 4.29-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Mineral Grey for $802.49 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $160.40 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $428 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS LED display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Expires 7/18/2019
Published 1 hr ago
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $79 under last month's mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
Walmart offers the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $169 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $49. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81JW0001US
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $25 less in April. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart offers the 3.8-lb. HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Gold or Silver for $419 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $181 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 15-dw0052wm
Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold for $529.99. Coupon code "EMCTCTE37" cuts it to $499.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off desktop purchases of $229 or more, or 45% off laptop purchases of $329 or more, via coupon code "HOT2019DEAL". Plus, the same code bags free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $289 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the ThinkVision P24q 23.8" 1440p Monitor for $122.56. In-cart, it drops to $98.05. With free shipping, that's $117 under buying a new one from Lenovo directly.
Update: The price has increased to $126.41 before discount, $101.13 after. Buy Now
- 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution
- over 99% sRGB color gamut
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- 4ms refresh time
- Model: 61A5GAR3US
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S145 AMD A9 3.1GHz Laptop for $329.99. Coupon code "BFJULY10" cuts that to $296.99. With free shipping, that's $33 under yesterday's mention, $143 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core Processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Casual Toploader Laptop Bag in Black for $10.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
