Rakuten · 45 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 14" Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$716 w/ $107 Rakuten points $1,080
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a savings of at least $171. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Comet Lake i7-10510U 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 12GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 81V00007US
  • Code "LEN64"
  • Expires 4/27/2020
    Published 45 min ago
