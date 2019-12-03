Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the included $83 in Rakuten points, that's a $107 drop from yesterday's mention and a savings of $307. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's tied as the best price we've seen and the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $58. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the best deal we could find by $388. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $111 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $50 under last week's mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save further on electronics, clothing, accessories, and much more with the best sitewide points offer we've seen from Rakuten this year. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen in any condition and $143 less than a new unit today. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the credit, that's $196 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
The Lenovo 2019 Black Friday Sale is live! Hourly doorbuster deals will be offered from 10 am through 10 pm today, then again on Black Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. You'll save up to 80% on computers and accessories, plus get free shipping on your order. When the sale is live, be sure to check for Lenovo coupon codes that may discount your purchase even further. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $30 drop since we saw it three days ago and the best deal we've seen. (This is the first time it's been under $300, putting it $150 off list.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lenovo
