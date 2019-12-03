Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 37 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 i3 16" Touch Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$276 w/ $83 Rakuten points $300
free shipping

Thanks to the included $83 in Rakuten points, that's a $107 drop from yesterday's mention and a savings of $307. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "LEN8P" to get this price.
  • You'll also get $82.50 back in Rakuten points.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB PCIe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 81QF000MUS
  • Code "LEN8P"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
