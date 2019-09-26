New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 22 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$499 $849
free shipping

That's $350 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81N8009FUS
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Core i5 16 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register