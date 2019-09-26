Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $350 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's $914 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
This discount generates the lowest starting price in Dell laptop sales this year. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's $756 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
It's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $280 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Rakuten
Lenovo offers its 4.4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 130 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in March. Buy Now at Lenovo
