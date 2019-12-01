Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$439 $799
free shipping

That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "19BF10".
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81N8009FUS
  • Code "19BF10"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
