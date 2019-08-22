Personalize your DealNews Experience
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $489.99. Coupon code "LEN80C" cuts that to $409.99. Plus, you'll bag $49.08 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $139 under our mention from three weeks ago, $129 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Coupon code "LEN100" drops it to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $63.48 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $163 and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Intel Skylake 2GHz 14" Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Core i5 2.3GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts the price to $474.05. With free shipping, that's $95 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $245.
Update: Coupon code "B2SCHOOL10" drops it to $449.10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
HP takes up to 61% off a selection of laptops, desktops, and printers during its 72-Hour Flash Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, take 5% off select custom PCs up to $1,198 via coupon code "LASTCHANCE5" or an extra 10% off custom PCs of $1,199 or more via coupon code "LASTCHANCE10". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera in White or Black for $144.95. Coupon code "GG18" drops that to $126.95. With free shipping, that's within $2 of our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22, although most retailers charge at least $179. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 10.1" 64GB Android Tablet in Black for $239.99. Coupon code "LEN40B" cuts that to $199.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.88 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $36 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $173.) Buy Now
eKitchenWorld via Rakuten offers the Wusthof Classic 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife for $89.95. Coupon code "HOME20" slices that down to $71.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now
Lenovo offers a Lenovo Smart Clock for only 1 cents! when you buy a select laptop. That's a savings of at least $50 and an amazing price for a smart clock. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Tab M10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Smart Dock for $179.99. Coupon code "LEN30B" cuts it to $149.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.48 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $51 under our March mention, which included a smart plug, and the lowest in-stock price we could find, also by $51. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $619.99. Coupon code "LEN100B" cuts that to $519.99. Plus, you'll bag $74.28 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $119 under our July mention, an overall savings of $454, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
