Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop
$410 $490
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $489.99. Coupon code "LEN80C" cuts that to $409.99. Plus, you'll bag $49.08 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $139 under our mention from three weeks ago, $129 off, and the best price we could find.

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81N7004BUS
  • Code "LEN80C"
  • Expires 8/22/2019
