Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$323 w/ $39 in Rakuten Points $630
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $379.99. Coupon code "LEN57" cuts it to $322.99. Plus, you'll receive $38.64 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $346 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Deal ends September 4. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81N8003TUS
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN57"
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
