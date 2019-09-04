Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $68, although it was $20 less earlier this week. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349. Coupon code "THINK3" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $750 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series 7386 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,175.99. Coupon code "DBLTINSP137" cuts that to $685.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $264, although we saw it for $86 less in our expired Staff Pick mention from five days ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $679. Coupon code "SMLBIZ419" drops it to $419. With free shipping, that's tied with our July mention at $551 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop in Iron Grey for $999.99. Coupon code "LDDB4A" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo again offers its 4.2-lb. Lenovo Yoga Intel Kaby Lake R 1.6GHz 15.6" 4K 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for $719.99. Coupon code "SAVEMORENOW" cuts that to $647.99. With free shipping, that's $252 off list, tied with our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $124.99. Coupon code "LEN20" cuts that to $104.99. That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $44.) Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
