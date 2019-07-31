New
Walmart
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" Laptop
$369 $489
free shipping

Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $369 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention, $120 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
