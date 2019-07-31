- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $369 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention, $120 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $439.99 with free shipping. That's $260 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T480 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 14" Laptop for $649.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $789. Coupon code "BIZLT469" cuts it to $469. With free shipping, that's $658 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs corrected. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $303.79 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $39 under last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start at $249. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. Lenovo Yoga 920 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 1.8GHz 13.9" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $739.99. With free shipping, that's $101 under last month's mention (which included $168 in Rakuten Super Points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal could find now by $87.) Deal ends July 31. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 5.1-lb. Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,099.99. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts that to $1,044.99. With free shipping, that's $205 under our mention from three weeks ago, $700 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Intel Celeron 42050U 1.8GHz 16" Laptop in Black or Gray for $209 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $149.99. Coupon code "LEN25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $125.) Buy Now
