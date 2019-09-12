Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less last week. Buy Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention, $750 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention, $830 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Save on a variety of builds to suit all price ranges. Shop Now
Thanks to the points, that's $13 under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $67.) Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $829.99. Coupon code "IDEADB6" cuts it to $479.99. With free shipping, that's $111 under our July mention, $350 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz 15.6" Laptop in Grey for
$329.99 with free shipping. That's $137 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $13 less last month.
Buy Now
