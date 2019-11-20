Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$379 $549
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from two days ago, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured)
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81N800H2US
