Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$349 $549
free shipping

It's $50 under our October mention, $200 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Orders placed by 2pm on December 20 will ship in time for Christmas.
Features
  • available in Dark Orchid
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81N800SLUS
