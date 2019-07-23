- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz 15.6" Laptop in Grey for $449.99. Coupon code "S145OFFER" cuts that to $299.99. With free shipping, that's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T480 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 14" Laptop for $649.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Dell Small Business takes 35% off select laptops via coupon code "SAVE35". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Casual Toploader Laptop Bag in Black for $10.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Performance Backpack for $19.79 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad Pen Holder 5-Pack for $14.44. Coupon code "DISCOVER20" cuts that to $13.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
