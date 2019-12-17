Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 51 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Ice Lake i7 1.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$450 $780
free shipping

That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Orders placed by 5 pm on 12/23 will arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81VW0020US
