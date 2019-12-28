Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$350 $660
free shipping

That's $310 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81NC0014US
