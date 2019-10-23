New
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$400 $650
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81NC001AUS
Comments
