Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S340 AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in Platinum Grey for $339.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $288.99. With free shipping, that's $51 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we could find now by $51. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Flex 15 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $521.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $461.99. Plus, you'll bag $55.32 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $443 off list and the best outright price we've seen. (For further comparison, we saw it for $520 with $156 in Rakuten points in our expired mention from two days ago). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $389 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $399. Buy Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series 7386 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,175.99. Coupon code "DBLTINSP137" cuts that to $685.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $264, although we saw it for $86 less in our expired Staff Pick mention from five days ago. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $679. Coupon code "SMLBIZ419" drops it to $419. With free shipping, that's tied with our July mention at $551 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Ending today, Dell via Rakuten offers the Xerox Phaser 6022/NI Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $75.65. With free shipping, that's $14 below our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $58.) Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $68, although it was $20 less earlier this week. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349. Coupon code "THINK3" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $750 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop in Iron Grey for $999.99. Coupon code "LDDB4A" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
