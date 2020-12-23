New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$629 $999
free shipping

That's $370 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Digjungle via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
  • 15.6" FHD 1980x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register