Rakuten · 43 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$331 w/ $40 in Rakuten points $530
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop for $389.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $331.49. Plus, you'll receive $39.72 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $73 less than what you'd pay at Lenovo directly and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GM RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
    Published 43 min ago
