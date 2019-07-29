- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Intel Celeron 42050U 1.8GHz 16" Laptop in Black or Gray for $209 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T480 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 14" Laptop for $649.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start at $249. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off select refurbished Dell computers for its BTS Weekend Sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply (including clearance deals). Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit for $5.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for $5.12 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Meguiar's Dual Action Polishing Power System Tool for $33.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $899.99. Coupon code "LEN140" cuts it to $759.99. With free shipping, that's $250 less than buying direct from Lenovo. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Performance Backpack for $19.79 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $149.99. Coupon code "LEN25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $125.) Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 5.1-lb. Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,099.99. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts that to $1,044.99. With free shipping, that's $205 under our mention from three weeks ago, $700 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
