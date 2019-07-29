New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Intel Celeron 1.8GHz 16" Dual Laptop
$209 $269
free shipping

Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Intel Celeron 42050U 1.8GHz 16" Laptop in Black or Gray for $209 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Celeron 42050U 1.8GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" HD LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81mv00fgus
