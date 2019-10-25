New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Celeron Dual 15.6" Laptop
$199 $249
free shipping

That's $50 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • in several colors (Black pictured)
  • Intel Celeron 4205U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81mv00fgus
