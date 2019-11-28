Lenovo has officially released its 2019 Black Friday ad. The sale starts on Thanksgiving at 12 am ET. Hourly doorbuster deals will be offered from 10 am through 10 pm on Thursday, then again on Black Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. You'll save up to 80% on computers and accessories, plus get free shipping on your order. When the sale is live, be sure to check for Lenovo coupon codes that may discount your purchase even further. Shop Now at Lenovo