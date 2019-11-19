Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Celeron Dual 15.6" Laptop
$189 $269
free shipping

That's $80 off list and $10 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Dark Orchid pictured)
  • Intel Celeron 4205U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
