Walmart · 24 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Celeron Dual 15.6" Laptop
$189 $249
free shipping

That's $10 under our October mention, $60 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available at this price in several colors (Dark Orchid pictured).
  • Intel Celeron 4205U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81mv00fgus
