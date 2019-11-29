Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Celeron Dual 15.6" Laptop
$179 $269
free shipping

That's $10 below yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $66 today. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Dark Orchid
  • Intel Celeron 4205U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81mv00fgus
