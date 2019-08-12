New
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual 17.3" Laptop
$360 $510
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo IdeaPad L3450 Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual 17.3" Laptop for $359.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $89.75 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points, that's $240 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 17.3" 1600x900 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
17.3 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register