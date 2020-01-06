Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$599
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Black
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 IPS Anti-Glare display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81LK00F1US
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
