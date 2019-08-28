New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$380 $550
free shipping

Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $379.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our July mention, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81LG003UUS
