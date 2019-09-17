New
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$378 $550
free shipping

That's $2 under our August mention, $172 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81LG003UUS
