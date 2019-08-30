Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $669.99. Plus, you'll bag $173.94 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $174 less than at Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $389 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers the 2.8-lb. Lenovo Flex 11 Pentium N5000 1.1GHz 12" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $228 with free shipping. That's $57 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S340 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Grey for $429.99. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts that to $408.49. With free shipping, that's $242 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3.75-lb. ASUS VivoBook Thin and Light Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 16" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Pure Outdoor Emperor 25-Liter Cooler in Gray for $87.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $70.39. Plus, you'll bag $10.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $20 under our June mention and the best price we've seen. (It's currently a low by $43.) Deal ends August 29. Buy Now
Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $55.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under last month's mention, $102 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Celestron telescope with an aperture of 80mm or larger. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Flex 15 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $519.99 with free shipping. Plus, members bag $155.70 in Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $186 under last month's mention, $236 less than buying direct from Lenovo, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lenovo Tab M10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Smart Dock for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago (although that came with $17.88 in Rakuten super points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $50.) Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
