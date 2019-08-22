New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 AMD Ryzen 3 Dual 16" Touch Laptop
$320 $380
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 4.8-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Grey for $379.99. Coupon code "LEN60" cuts that to $319.99. Plus, you'll bag $38.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $248 off, $62 under our April mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81LX0000US
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN60"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
AMD 15.6 inch 16 inch Touchscreen Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register