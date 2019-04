Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor

15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD

4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Walmart offers the 4.9-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Coral Red or Plum Purple forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $204 from a vendor with sufficient stock, although we saw it for $10 less in our mention two weeks ago. Features include: