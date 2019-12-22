Open Offer in New Tab
New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro i7 14" 4K 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$646 $1,100
free shipping

That's $446 off list, and the best price we could find by $106.

Update: It now drops to $646 at checkout. Buy Now at eBay

  • This item is brand new.
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81CAX022US
  • Expires 12/22/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
2 comments
kramergeorge
Also incorrect price
27 min ago
kramergeorge
15.6" and 1080P screen. Description is all wrong
28 min ago