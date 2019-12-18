Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro Kaby Lake R i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$849 $1,679
free shipping

That's $830 off list and an excellent price for a laptop with these specs. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Need it for Christmas? Check the product page for shipping deadlines.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 81TF0004US
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
