Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro Kaby Lake R i5 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
$499 $1,169
free shipping

That's $50 under our Black Friday mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81TF0000US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) 2-in-1 Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register