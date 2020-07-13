New
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Ryzen 7 4700U 8-Core 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$640 $760
free shipping

That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price on a newly-released laptop with these specs. Buy Now at Newegg

  • This processor was only released in March and outpaces Intel's most advanced 10th-gen. CPU according to this review in PCWorld.
  • 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.7GHz 8-Core CPU
  • 14.0” FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
