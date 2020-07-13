That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price on a newly-released laptop with these specs. Buy Now at Newegg
- This processor was only released in March and outpaces Intel's most advanced 10th-gen. CPU according to this review in PCWorld.
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.7GHz 8-Core CPU
- 14.0” FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W40019US
Use coupon code "THINKSPECIAL" to save $1,789 off list and bag the lowest price we could find for this business-class model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- antimicrobial surface
- facial recognition IR camera
- FIPS-201 compliant fingerprint reader
- RFID/NFC secure-tap logon
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
Apply code "2020JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
All third-party sellers charge $440 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save on bookshelf speakers, Atmos, and center channels, with prices from $59. Shop Now at Newegg
Coupon code "7GWTLG23" cuts this to $108 under the lowest price we could find elsewhere for a monitor with similar specs and makes this a great price in general for a curved monitor with these features. Buy Now at Newegg
- 27" 1920x1080 native resolution LCD
- native 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate; 1ms (MPRT) response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium
- ergonomic design with tilt and height adjustments
- Model: G27FC
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 x 4" woofers
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- Model: SP-C22
It's $70 off list, and available via in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $26 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 27" NearEdgeless in plane switching panel
- 4ms response time
- VGA & HDMI
- Model: 61C7KCR1US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
