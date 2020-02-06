Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 21 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730s i5 1.60GHz 13" Laptop
$550
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $160 under our August mention, $560 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Includes $109.80 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Model: 81JB0007US
  • Expires 2/6/2020
