Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13.3" Laptop
$747 w/ $194 Rakuten Points $1,200
Thanks to the points, that's $13 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $338. Buy Now

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $193.96 in Rakuten Super Points
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81JB000AUS
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
