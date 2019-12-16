Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$660 $1,100
free shipping

That's $440 off and the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • It's not likely to arrive by Christmas as delivery may take up to 8 business days.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81JB0006US
