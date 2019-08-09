New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 42 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop
$760 w/ $228 Rakuten Credit $1,200
free shipping

Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop for $759.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $227.70 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use those points, that's the lowest price we could find by $368. (For further reference, we saw it without the points for $700 in last month's mention.) Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 13.3 inch Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register